Ascension Parish detectives identify fourth suspect in Prairieville gun store burglary

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the July 31 burglary at Hebert Guns in Prairieville.

According to an APSO news release, Kalib Walker of Convent will be charged with simple burglary, damage to property and theft of firearms.

Deputies reportedly responded to the firearms store along Airline Highway about 4:30 a.m. July 31, where they observed extensive damage to both the exterior and interior of the business.

Through further investigation, detectives learned that five male suspects forced entry into the store after crashing a stolen Ford truck through the entry. APSO shared video surveillance captured at the store later in the day, which appeared to show the truck ramming into the building.

Detectives previously arrested and charged three suspects in connection with the investigation: 22-year-old Darrel Morris Jr., 18-year-old Quendel Jones, and 18-year-old Ramon Patterson, all listed as being from Convent in neighboring St. James Parish.

Anyone with information that can assist detectives with locating and arresting Walker is urged to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.