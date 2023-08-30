U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy discusses infrastructure at Ascension Chamber of Commerce

Louisiana U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy visited Ascension Parish Aug. 30 where he spoke about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act during an Ascension Chamber of Commerce event in Gonzales.

“No county (or parish) in the nation is going to benefit as much from the bipartisan infrastructure bill as Ascension Parish,” Cassidy said in a news release. “Industry is taking advantage of our energy transition, seeking new markets and creating a lot of jobs for people who live in Ascension and elsewhere in Louisiana.”

In the announcement for the event, Cassidy pointed out:

The City of Donaldsonville, which received $10 million in April to improve natural gas distribution infrastructure.

The City of Gonzales, which received $20 million last August toward the building of the Baton Rouge and Gonzales train stations along the planned Baton Rouge to New Orleans Inter-City Rail system.

Ascension Parish received $2.5 million last January from the act to strengthen environmental infrastructure, including improvements to water tanks and the Palo Alto booster station.

The Louisiana Regional Airport in Gonzales received $295,000 in late 2021.

Per Cassidy, the act provides $40 billion for bridges nationwide, as Louisiana receives at least $1 billion of the total over five years, enough to potentially build a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge. As of April, Louisiana has also received a total of $197 million in funding for clean water infrastructure, with more expected over the next three years.

The SCALE Act was included in the act, which provides $5.1 billion to advance carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) technology, according to the announcement. Carbon capture projects have been announced throughout the state, including up to $600 million for Project Cypress in southwest Louisiana.

Cassidy, who was welcomed by chamber president and CEO Robert Burgess, also spoke about the preservation of Social Security benefits for the nation's senior citizens.

“It is always a good day when Louisiana’s senior Sen. Bill Cassidy pays a visit to Ascension Parish,” Burgess said in the release. “In his report to the chamber membership, he talked about his role in the two issues most important to a bright economic future for our parish, new energy production projects and infrastructure. Bill Cassidy is a great friend to Ascension Parish!”

Earlier in the day he toured Emery Equipment, a family-owned and operated dealership which provides and repairs vehicles and equipment for construction, landscape, and forestry industries. The Baton Rouge area business, led by Kelly Emery, dates back to 1966 and employs 25 people.

“Met with Kelly Emery, who has a great team that sells and services construction equipment,” Cassidy said in the release. “Their equipment will be used to help build the roads, bridges and levees funded by the infrastructure bill. And in the process, they’ll provide for their families and help our state prosper.”

“It’s an honor to have Sen. Cassidy visit and tour Emery Equipment,” Emery said in the release. “Sen. Cassidy is a leader in Washington, D.C. on issues important to my company and the broader equipment industry. The bipartisan infrastructure law, which Senator Cassidy played a pivotal role in enacting, is immensely beneficial to my company, southern Louisiana, and the entire state."