Tortoise rescued, reunited with family at Ascension Parish animal shelter

Ascension Parish's animal shelter, Cara's House, reported through its social media page a 100-year-old tortoise was reunited with his family after he was rescued from a parish waterway.

The animal shelter's Facebook post also included video of the tortoise, named Biscuit, sauntering through the parking lot to his family's truck.

Earlier in the day Aug. 30, parish government reported through its Facebook page that the animal control team was called to New River Canal by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office due to a tortoise in distress.

Per the post, animal control officers Curt Trepagnier and Isreal Millet worked with APSO to retrieve the tortoise from the waterway. He reportedly was humanely contained, loaded into a truck, and safely transported to the animal shelter in Sorrento.

