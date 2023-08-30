Ascension Parish deputy arrested, fired after allegedly bringing contraband into jail

Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre announced the arrest of a deputy following an investigation into contraband being brought into the parish jail.

According to a news release, Ryan Callaway was arrested Aug. 30 and charged with one count of introduction of contraband into a penal facility and malfeasance in office.

Callaway was previously employed in the APSO corrections division, per the release.

Detectives reportedly began an investigation after learning that the deputy was suspected of bringing contraband into the facility located near Donaldsonville on at least one occasion.

According to the release, Callaway admitted to the transactions during an interview and was subsequently terminated from employment.

Callaway had been employed with APSO for about one year.