Gonzales Notebook: City Council meeting held Aug. 28

Here is a look at the Gonzales City Council regular meeting held Aug. 28 at City Hall.

Matters under consideration included:

The council approved a special event permit request to hold the Elite Kruiserz Anniverary Bicycle Ride from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 16, contingent on the recommendation of a bike route revision requested by the police department.

The council declared several Glock and Colt pistols for the police department as surplus assets.

Members approved an agreement between the city, Ambulance Alliance and Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana for supplemental ambulance service payments.

The council approved a change order for $96,336 for the Price LeBlanc PACE Center, which has an expected completion in December.

As reported earlier this month by WBRZ-TV, the city has anticipated more traffic ahead of the completion of several new developments in Heritage Crossing, which includes the state-of-the-art conference center.

A new road will start at Hwy. 44 and end at Darla Avenue, in an effort to alleviate traffic along Hwy. 30.

Both highways intersect the two Gonzales exits along Interstate 10. The highly-traveled area is near several Ascension Parish industrial facilities and retail establishments anchored by the Tanger Mall.

