AROUND ASCENSION PARISH: Volunteer firefighters battle multiple grass fires

Volunteers battle grass fires

Fire Chief James LeBlanc applauded Ascension Parish volunteer fire departments for their efforts in battling multiple grass fires over the last several days as hot and dry conditions have persisted throughout Louisiana.

He also offered a reminder to citizens that the statewide burn ban remained in effect.

LeBlanc thanked Galvez-Lake, 5th Ward, St. Amant, Sorrento, Geismar, Fire District 1, and 7th District volunteer fire departments for their dedication to serving the community.

Local firefighters assist Vernon Parish

The Prairieville Fire Department deployed members to Vernon Parish, located in western Louisiana, to assist with the wildfire response.

The Ascension Parish firefighters were tasked with running a staging area near Leesville, where citizens received mandatory evacuation orders due to extreme fire conditions.

Boucherie Festival bands announced

The Boucherie Festival Association announced the band lineup for the event set for Oct. 20 to Oct. 22 at 9690 Airline Highway, Sorrento.

Bands include: Justin Cornett Band and Jr. Lacrosse and Sumtin' Sneaky the first night; Dustin Ray and Zydepop, Don Rich, Dustin Sonnier and The Wanted, and Ryan Foret and Foret Tradition the second day; and Aaron Foret Band and The Mojoes the last day.

A Louisiana Saturday Night returns

A Louisiana Saturday Night is set for Oct. 28 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Flatland Cavalry, Wyatt Flores Music, Bryan Martin, and Trey Gallman are scheduled to perform.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.