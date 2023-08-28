DOTD: Intermittent lane closures set for Hwy. 70 at Hwy. 3125 near Sunshine Bridge

The intersection of Hwy. 70 and Hwy. 3125, which is near the Ascension Parish line and the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish, will have alternating and intermittent lane closures between 7 p.m. Aug. 30 and 5 a.m. Aug. 31, according to a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announcement.

Flaggers will be on site to direct traffic through the work zone and one lane of travel will be maintained on both highways, DOTD reported.

The closure is necessary as crews will install temporary overhead signals, according to the announcement.