LOCAL

Donaldsonville celebrates 50 years of the Bayou Classic

Michael Tortorich
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan holds the football signed by mayors from across Louisiana during the Bayou Classic Roadshow stop in the city Aug. 27. He is pictured with Constable Jeff Henry, Ascension Parish deputy Wanda August, Justice of the Peace Tamiko Francis Garrison, state Sen. Ed Price, Sheriff Bobby Webre, Parish President Clint Cointment, Donaldsonville Councilman Reginald Francis, state Rep. Ken Brass, school board Rep. Robyn Penn Delaney, and Donaldsonville Councilman Lauthaught Delaney.

The Bayou Classic 50th Anniversary Roadshow celebrated its third stop of a tour across Louisiana at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville.

A 25-foot wrapped recreational vehicle was welcomed by a crowd that included several area dignitaries as it rolled into the historic Ascension Parish city the afternoon of Aug. 27.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan signed a commemorative football that will be presented Nov. 25 during the Bayou Classic game between storied rivals Southern University and Grambling State University at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The tour schedule included stops in Alexandria, Shreveport, Natchitoches, Grambling, Monroe, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The event has been sponsored by AT&T and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana Office of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, with additional support provided by P&G and Coca-Cola.

