Donaldsonville celebrates 50 years of the Bayou Classic

The Bayou Classic 50th Anniversary Roadshow celebrated its third stop of a tour across Louisiana at the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville.

A 25-foot wrapped recreational vehicle was welcomed by a crowd that included several area dignitaries as it rolled into the historic Ascension Parish city the afternoon of Aug. 27.

Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan signed a commemorative football that will be presented Nov. 25 during the Bayou Classic game between storied rivals Southern University and Grambling State University at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The tour schedule included stops in Alexandria, Shreveport, Natchitoches, Grambling, Monroe, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

The event has been sponsored by AT&T and the Louisiana Office of Tourism, the Louisiana Office of Culture, Recreation, and Tourism and Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, with additional support provided by P&G and Coca-Cola.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.