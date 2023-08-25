Prairieville church's pumpkin patch to open Sept. 25 to Oct. 31

The NewSong Community Church pumpkin patch at the corner of Old Perkins and Bluff Road in Prairieville will be open from Sept. 25 through Oct. 31.

The hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, a spokesperson said, and all proceeds from the patch will go toward church missions.

Pumpkins and gourds of all shapes and sizes from the Navajo Indians of northern New Mexico will be available to buy at the site. Additionally, jellies and salsas from the Methodist Children’s Home will be for sale, as well as assorted vending.

The patch will include several pieces of vintage playground equipment, tractor tire sandbox, corn hole, horseshoes, several picture opportunities (no paid photography), and a covered pavilion with picnic tables. Free hayrides are available on the weekends.

Morning field trips include hayride, craft, and a pie-sized pumpkin.

To register a school or daycare, visit: www.newsongcommunity.church/pumpkinpatch.

NewSong will also host a free fall festival Oct. 28 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Live music, free jambalaya, local vendors, youth bake sale, face painting, inflatables, games, and crafts will be a few attractions available.

More information can be found on NewSong's social media pages: NewSong Pumpkin Patch on Facebook and nspumpkinpatch on Instagram.

