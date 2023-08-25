Water company urges customers to conserve water as hot, dry conditions persist

The Baton Rouge Water Company, Parish Water Company, and Ascension Water Company announced in a news release that customers are being asked to limit their water usage immediately due to an increased demand caused by hot and dry conditions.

The company announcement said a contingency plan has been instituted which calls for water conservation measures as the weather conditions are expected to continue.

The measures include:

No watering of lawns during the peak usage hours of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If watering yard, do so early in the morning, between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Do not water longer than necessary. Set an alarm to turn the water off.

Check sprinklers to ensure water is not spraying into the street or into storms drains or gutters.

Do not water more than once or twice per week.

“Typically, we only see the current level of demand following a hard freeze when pipes burst, and that freeze driven demand is short-lived: a few days at most. The Baton Rouge Water Company, Parish Water Company, and Ascension Water Company have always maintained adequate water service pressures, even during hurricanes, droughts and freezes. The stresses caused by the current ongoing and record-breaking heat, and the complete lack of rain, are causing never before seen high demands on the water system. With your help conserving water, we will get through this drought too,” President Patrick Kerr said in the release.