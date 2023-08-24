CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

Career, college expo scheduled

The Ascension Parish Public Schools career and college expo will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's REV Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Road, Gonzales.

All eighth- through 12th-grade students and their parents are invited.

It will include career professionals from 11 career pathways and recruiters from local and out-of-state colleges, universities, and technical schools.

"This is a great opportunity for our students to explore the career of their dreams! Last year, we had over 4,000 attendees interact with 40 different colleges, universities, and proprietary schools, as well as over 100 businesses. We expect this year to have an even larger impact," Ascension Public Schools Superintendent Edith Walker said in an announcement.

Hazardous materials collection date set

The next Ascension Parish government household hazardous materials collection date has been set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Further details will be available closer to the day.

Boucherie and balloon festival set for Oct. 20-22

The Sorrento Lions Club and Shell present the Boucherie and Balloon Festival Oct. 20-22 at 9690 Airline Hwy., Sorrento.

The festival features balloon glows, jambalaya and cracklin cookoffs, tethered balloon rides, vendor market, live music, carnival rides, and more

For more information, see boucheriefestival.com.

