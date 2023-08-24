Ascension Chamber of Commerce introduces 2024 Leadership Ascension class

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce announced the 2024 Leadership Ascension class Aug. 16 at Parc 73 Reception and Convention Center in Prairieville.

The class is the 28th group to participate in the leadership program, according to a chamber news release.

Leadership Ascension is designed to develop responsible and informed community leaders, a spokesperson said.

Community leaders are selected to represent the diverse demographic of the Ascension Parish community based on an application outlining each candidate’s work experience, education, and community involvement.

Chamber member Jennifer deFrances facilitates the 10-month program, which includes sessions each month covering diversity, education, social concerns, health care, law enforcement, and government.

It opens with a team-building retreat and ends with a two-day closnig retreat where participants review the sessions, share thoughts on the parish, and present class projects developed throughout the year.

This year's class includes: Christopher Achee, Ascension Parish Library; Megan Babin, Ascension Parish Government; Micha Ballow, EA/EI Catholic School Partnership; Adam Brasseaux, Ascension Parish Sheriff; Nicole Brown, Ascension Credit Union; Toni Carlton, Shell Chemical; Jason Cheek, TruBlue Water; Ethan Daigle, RJ Daigle & Sons; Katie Decker, American Cancer Society; Travis Drago, BASF; Michelle Garbrias, Hannis T. Bourgeois; Tamiko Garrison, BSBS Medicare Team; Jaycee Gill, City of Gonzales PACE Center; Sheena Hayes, The ARC of East Ascension; Lynelle Johnson, Community Steel Co.; Kolbie LeBlanc, Domain Architecture; Lynette Matherne, Ochsner Health System; Jamie McKnight, CSRS; Jeremy Muse, Ascension Public Schools; Amanda Parfait, Engel & Volkers Baton Rouge; Landon Richard, Neighbors Federal Credit Union; Vickie Rogers, REV; Samantha Rothschild, Methanex; Jodi Runfalo, Clayton F. Runfalo M.D.; Justin Shexnayder, HNTB Corporation, Nicolas Shexnayder, McKim & Creed, Inc.; Maegan Schmidt, BASF; Mark Shover, Westlake Corporation; Bree St. Germain, CF Industries; Resa Tureau, Ascension Clerk of Court; Ynohtna Tureaud, Annointed Hands Center for Hair Loss; Tamika Westbrook, Our Lady of the Lake Ascension; Ellen Whitehead, River Parshies Community College.

To learn more about Leadership Ascension, visit ascensionchamber.com or call (225) 647-7487.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.