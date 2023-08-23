AROUND ASCENSION PARISH: Fire departments receive vehicle donations

Three vehicles donated to fire departments

Ascension Parish Fire District 1 received three vehicles from the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office as a donation.

According to Fire Chief James LeBlanc, the vehicles went to Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department, Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department, and Fire District 1.

The two trucks and an SUV will be used as a grass fire unit, a medical unit, and an administrative vehicle.

"We continue to enjoy the outstanding partnership between law enforcement and the Ascension Parish fire departments," LeBlanc said.

Gators celebrate in Gold Dome

This year's Meet the Gators at the St. Amant High School Gold Dome was a standing room only event.

LeBlanc reported the community showed up in a big way to welcome the 2023 fall tradition.

Jambalaya and drinks were served as the Gators celebrated its more than 1,000 student athletes in 28 sports, all supported by the St. Amant Booster Club.

LeBlanc offered special thanks to Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment, Sheriff Bobby Webre, Karen Webre, Justice of the Peace Lynelle Johnson, Councilman Chase Melancon, and state representative candidate Jeff Wiley.

Judge refuses council candidate's residency challenge

The Advocate reported an Ascension Parish Council challenger can remain on the Oct. 14 ballot following an accusation by the incumbent that the candidate does not reside in the district.

Five-term District 5 incumbent Dempsey Lambert had accused business owner Todd Varnado of living outside of the Galvez area district.

According to the Baton Rouge newspaper's article, Judge Steven Tureau found a case could be made for the challenger living at either address listed on his candidacy form.

The 23rd Judicial District Court judge reportedly cited precedent that allowed candidates to remain on the ballot and pointed to past conclusions that the law encourages candidates to seek political office.

Bus drivers needed

The Ascension Parish School Board will conduct a free pre-service class for anyone seeking to become a certified substitute bus driver.

The classes are set for Sept. 18-22 and 25 at the APSB Distribution Center, 932 West Orice Roth, Gonzales, from 5-9 p.m.

Anyone interested can call the APSB transportation department at (225) 391-7344 and give their name and number to Kindera Hilliard.

