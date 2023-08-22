Prairieville financial advisor recognized by Forbes

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Prairieville financial advisor David Commander of Edward Jones was recognized by Forbes magazine in the August issue.

Commander was among the 2023 Forbes Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors in Louisiana.

"This is an incredible honor, one I could never have achieved without the tremendous support from my branch team," Commander said in a news release. "And I am forever indebted to my clients for the trust they have put in me and the relationships we've built as we work toward the financial goals that help give them the freedom to live life on their terms. This work inspires me because I know that, for years to come, I can make a meaningful difference in the lives of my clients and colleagues, and in my community."

Edward Jones' nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in client assets under care.