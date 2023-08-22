Monarch Energy considering $426 million facility in Ascension Parish: LED

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Monarch Energy, a company focused on decarbonizing the hydrogen production process, announced it is considering a $426 million facility in Ascension Parish.

According to a Louisiana Economic Development news release, the company estimated the proposed facility would employ a process to manufacture 120,000 kilograms of hydrogen a day to be sold as green feedstock for chemical and industrial processes.

If the plans are carried out, the company expects the project to generate 44 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of more than $63,000, the release reported. About 300 construction jobs would be anticipated at peak construction.

Louisiana Economic Development estimated the project would bring an additional 105 new indirect jobs, for a total of 149 potential new jobs in the Baton Rouge region.

“Monarch Energy’s commitment to decarbonizing hydrogen production aligns perfectly with Louisiana’s all-of-the-above energy strategy,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in the release. “If this project moves forward, it will provide another economic boost to the Capital Region, create good-paying jobs and further solidify Louisiana’s standing as the first choice for energy innovation investment.”

Monarch Energy plans to utilize electrolysis, which is the use of electricity to break down water into hydrogen and oxygen, in the process, according to the announcement. The hydrogen would qualify as green or no-carbon as its production would not release carbon dioxide or greenhouse gases.

“We are pleased to be working with LED to develop a project that supports the local community by bringing investment and jobs to the region,” Monarch Energy CEO Ben Alingh said in the release. “We are looking forward to adding to the legacy of the local industrial community of Ascension Parish and helping to support the energy transition.”

The company announced it expects to make a final decision on its investment and begin construction in 2025. Commercial operations would be anticipated to start in 2027.

“Being considered for the future home of Monarch's green hydrogen plant isn't just about embracing new technology; it's about nurturing a thriving workforce and fostering a sustainable community,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in the release. “Our enthusiasm today will fuel careers and innovation for years to come.”

Ascension Parish and Louisiana has prepared an incentives package that would include the workforce development solutions of LED FastStart and a $500,000 performance-based forgivable loan from the Economic Development Award Program for site and infrastructure improvements. If the project moves forward, the company is expected to participate in the Quality Jobs and Industrial Tax Exemption programs.

"Economic prosperity fused with environmental stewardship – that's the promise of investments in clean technology,” Ascension Economic Development Corporation president and CEO Kate MacArthur said in the release. “We're excited about Monarch Energy's project and look forward to working together to transform possibility into prosperity."

“Monarch Energy’s consideration of a new green hydrogen facility is an exciting addition to the transitional energy cluster developing through the Baton Rouge Carbon Reduction Alliance and the H2theFuture coalition across south Louisiana,” Adam Knapp, Baton Rouge Area Chamber president and CEO, said in the announcement. “We look forward to working alongside Monarch Energy and our Ascension Parish partners to move this project forward, and show the world that Louisiana is ground zero for net zero projects.”