Bayou Classic Roadshow to stop in Donaldsonville Aug. 27

The Bayou Classic 50th Anniversary Roadshow will roll into Donaldsonville for its third of 11 stops throughout Louisiana Aug. 27 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. at the Lemann Memorial Center.

The celebration will include activities and a commemorative football signed by the mayors of each city, Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputy Wanda August announced during Mayor Leroy Sullivan's Making Progress Facebook program.

She said the football will be presented at this year's Bayou Classic game in New Orleans, which pits rivals Southern University against Grambling State University.

The event will be both outdoors and inside the center and all ages are welcome to celebrate the milestone anniversary.

The first stop of the tour for the Bayou Classic recreational vehicle was in Alexandria. Other stops include: Shreveport, Natchitoches, Grambling, Monroe, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.

