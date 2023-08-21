Two from Texas suspected in Gonzales area hardware store burglary: APSO

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office obtained arrest warrants for two suspects from Houston who have been accused in connection with a June 6 burglary of a hardware store along Hwy. 621 in the Gonzales area.

According to an APSO news release, investigators learned power equipment valued at about $10,000 had been stolen from Hutch's Hardware store.

Agencies in Texas, Tennessee, Alabama, and Louisiana assisted with the investigation, detectives reported.

In the release, investigators identified 22-year-old Gary Simmons II and 22-year-old Kiana Stewart as the suspects. Both have been accused of being involved in multiple burglaries in other states, detectives added.

Investigators said Simmons was in custody at the Brazos County Jail in Bryan, Texas, and was expected to be transferred to the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville. Charges included burglary and felony theft up to $25,000, according to the release.

Detectives reported Stewart remained at large at the time of the release. Upon arrest, charges will be conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to commit felony theft up to $25,000, investigators said.

