Gonzales Garden Club honors yard, landscape of the month

Special to The Weekly Citizen

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The Gonzales Garden Club recently honored residential and commercial landscaping in the city.

Natasha Henderson’s garden on South Park Avenue in Gonzales shows off attractive beds bordered by dwarf golden spirea bushes accented with yellow and orange marigolds, dianella, and Mexican heather. Evergreen hedges line the background. Natasha and husband Anthony Henderson made good choices of plants that can hold up in the heat.

REV Telecommunications Provider at 913 S. Burnside Ave. in Gonzales won Commercial Landscape of the Month.This business has multiple flower beds with great curb appeal. Plants include borders of dianella, clusters of knockout roses, azalea bushes, agapanthus, variegated ginger and crepe myrtles.