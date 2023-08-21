Ascension Parish deputies host motorcycle teams in Gonzales

Every year motorcycle teams from law enforcement agencies across the country visit Gonzales to participate in a test of skills, all benefiting the Dream Day Foundation and St. Jude Hospital.

The 2023 Gulf Coast Police Motorcycle Skills championship is open to the public throughout the week at no charge. The main competition is set to kick off Aug. 26 at 7 a.m. and continue through the evening.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office shared photos of the course set up in front of Cabela's, the outdoors store near Interstate 10 and Hwy. 30.

"We’re honored to be a hosting agency again this year and the best part about it, all proceeds go to the Dream Day Foundation and St. Jude Hospital," an APSO spokesperson said in the post.