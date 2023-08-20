Gonzales man sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to drug possession charges

A Gonzales man pleaded guilty to illegal possession of drugs charges and received a 10-year sentence with credit for time served, according to a news release from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney.

Brent Fearheiley, 43, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of Schedule II controlled dangerous substance and possession of a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance.

The plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors following a 2020 narcotics investigation, according to the release.

Assistant district attorney Charles "Chuck" Long prosecuted the case. Judge Tess Stromberg presided over the matter.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office narcotics agents were contacted Feb. 29, 2020, by the Jennings Police Department regarding a traffic stop that led to Fearheiley's arrest.

Officers with the Jennings department advised that large quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl were recovered in a vehicle search, according to the release.

Fearheiley reportedly told officers at the time that he was traveling from Gonzales to Lake Charles.

Ascension Parish agents obtained and executed a search warrant at his Gonzales residence, which resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, steroids, marijuana, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.