Jury convicts Gonzales man for attempted murder in 2021 road-rage shooting

An Ascension Parish jury found a Gonzales man guilty of attempted second-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities in connection with a reported road-rage shooting in June 2021 in the Darrow area.

According to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release, the jury found 24-year-old Johnny Vickers guilty Aug. 16. Sentencing, which was deferred to a later date pending a pre-sentence investigation, is tentatively set Nov. 13.

Assistant district attorney Leila Braswell prosecuted the case, and Judge Jason Verdigets presided over the matter.

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly responded to the Hwy. 22 area in Darrow June 6, 2021 in reference to a shooting.

According to the release, deputies learned that a person was fired upon by an individual inside a second vehicle that turned into a residential driveway.

Detectives reportedly collected evidence indicating that two projectiles struck the victim's vehicle.

Deputies identified the suspect vehicle and learned that it was rented by Vickers.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail June 30, 2021 in connection with an unrelated incident, according to the release.

In a previous news release, deputies identified Vickers as a suspect after responding to a call of shots fired in Sorrento just before midnight June 23, 2021.

According to the announcement at the time, deputies reported finding two females unharmed in a trailer that had been struck repeatedly by gunfire.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from a business and footage from license plate reader cameras, which reportedly connected the rental vehicle to both incidents.

Vickers had been incarcerated in Jefferson Parish on unrelated charges, deputies reported at the time.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.