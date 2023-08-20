23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for Aug. 14-18

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 14-18.

Ascension Parish:

Alexius McBride, 1123 Hwy 1 South Donaldsonville, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Patricia Townsend 18329 Autumn View Dr. Prairieville, LA, age 51, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $5,000, but Less than $25,000 and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jamaar Irvin, 4473 Jenkins St. Darrow, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Theft Valued Over $5,000, but Less than $25,000 and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Justin Johnson, 5309 Barass St. St. James, LA, age 35, pled guilty to 2 nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jerome Johnson, 2228 S Burnside Ave Gonzales, LA, age 46, pled guilty to Bank Fraud and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Ebony Landry, 1826 Worthey Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Damien Holmes, 6140 Ruby Court Baton Rouge, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jacob Presser, 38035 Post Office Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Filing False Public Records and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Calvin Richardson, 25985 Hwy 42 Springfield, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Forgery and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jerome Bergeron, 13371 Dooley Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Aggravated 2 nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Joseph Jones, 929 Elizabeth St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Nicci Johnston, 17190 Dykes Rd. French Settlement, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Stalking and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Lloyd Geason, 35200 Julien Lane Donaldsonville, LA, age 62, pled guilty to DWI 3 rd Offense and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 8 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 5 years supervised probation.

Dillan Morrissey, 1122 East Grace St. Gonzales, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Latoya Lacey, 800 Riverview Complex Donaldsonville, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Kristin Tregre. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Shae Ann Guidry, 3319 LaPlace St. Chalmete, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Obstruction of Justice and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Devonte Guilfo, 5379 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Darian Williams, 38268 Michael Anthony Ct. Gonzales, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

Mark Williams, 210 Leona St. Houma, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Tyreke James, 111 Grant Loop Rd. Paincourtville, LA, age 19, pled guilt to Aggravated Flight from an Officer and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Frances Boudreaux, 128 Pond Dr. Morgan City, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Shawn Conklin, 205 Darlene St. Thibodaux, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Obstruction of Justice. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Trey Duet, 340 N Holly Rd. Labadieville, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Resisting an Officer with Force or Violence (5 counts), Battery of a Police Officer, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Van Andre, 1001 E Dale St. New Iberia, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Christopher Singleton, 154 Friendship Alley Amelia, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Wayne Sullivan, 112 Sugar St. Paincourtville, LA, age 19, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm (2 counts) and was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 8 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

St. James Parish:

St. James Parish had no court news to report this week.