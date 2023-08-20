Seven graduate from District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program

Seven adult defendants graduated from the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Narcotics Diversion Program, according to a news release.

The district attorney's office, which includes Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes, announced the defendants were recognized for their completion of the program, which began in 2019 to address the needs of non-violent individuals who struggle with drug addiction.

According to the release, the program has been funded by the Parish of Ascension and has been led by assistant district attorneys Charles "Chuck" Long and Robin O'Bannon. Judge Tess Stromberg presided over the cases.

During the course of the program, defendants are required to maintain sobriety, steady employment and follow rigorous guidelines, implemented on a case-by-case basis.

The release concluded: "It has been proven that rehabilitation is more effective than incarceration for individuals who suffer from addiction."

