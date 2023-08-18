RPCC, APSO announce first cohort in criminal justice program

River Parishes Community College and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced the first cohort of deputies participating in the new associates of applied science in criminal justice program.

A total of 21 APSO deputies have enrolled in the program, which was set to start Aug. 21, according to an RPCC news release.

“It is an honor to help our deputies and other employees further their educations at no cost to them,” Sheriff Bobby Webre said in the announcment. “I am confident this partnership with River Parishes Community College, to send our deputies through the Criminal Justice Program, will not only enhance their abilities to serve the residents of Ascension Parish, but they will gain skill sets and resources to use for the rest of their lives. Strive for excellence and the rest will follow.”

“We are proud to be the preferred educational provider for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office,” RPCC Chancellor Quintin D. Taylor said in the release. “This is a great opportunity for not only sheriff deputies but also for residents throughout our entire service area to learn about the Criminal Justice industry by earning a degree that will help prepare them to work in this growing profession.”

"The Ascension Parish Sheriff Office and River Parishes Community College collaborating in the Criminal Justice Program is a significant building block for the deputies, their families, and their communities,” criminal justice instructor Chenetra Hall-Phillips said. “The strength of these deputies is showing the mindset for advancement, which will lead to their success in the end. I am already proud of them for taking the first step, time, effort, and dedication to commit to a new life journey, but perseverance will be their triumph. With that said, I can't wait to watch them reach the next level in their careers."

“Sheriff Webre and the entire APSO are tremendous partners and supporters of RPCC," Taylor said. "This is one of many partnerships we are working on throughout the parish that will continue to make Ascension Parish a destination for families and businesses to grow and thrive.”