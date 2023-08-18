23rd Judicial District reports guilty pleas for Aug. 7-11

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The 23rd Judicial District Court, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Aug. 7-11.

Ascension Parish:

Latisha Landry, 107 Hwy 70 Pierre Part, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 ½ years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Shannon Lane, 3512 Dalton St. Baton Rouge, LA, age 47, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. Sentencing was deferred to a later date.

Caleb Stanley, 29960 Henderson Lane Walker, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Brennon Gabriel, 1932 W Worthey Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Kevin Chester, 37180 Anderson Rd. Geismar, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Nicholas Prescott, 13785 Old River Rd. Maurepas, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Tyjhon Fernandez, 35378 Riverwalk Rd. Geismar, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

Christopher Prestidge, 12651 Parnell Ave. Baton Rouge, LA, age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Scheule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

Talib Richardson, 520 Woodale Blvd Baton Rouge, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Elston Ray Singleton Jr., 1111 St. Patrick St. Donaldsonville, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Immanuel Bailey, 38532 Darville Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Angela Gammons, 43333 Willie Belle Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Mason Gaudet, 12140 Brown Rd. Denham Springs, LA, age 25, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

David Guist, 46110 Doot Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 66, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kameron Jones, 41356 Cemetary Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 23, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Michael Wayne Jones, 37313 Hwy 74 Geismar, LA, age 50, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Theft Valued Over $25,000. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Devon Kenley, 6250 Corporate Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 46, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Randall Smith, 20045 Hwy 16 Denham Springs, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

Zachary Lessard, 121 S Stacy Ave. Gonzales, LA, age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Jamie Dixon, 39327 Catoire Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Brent Fearheiley, 14496 Airline Hwy Gonzales, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (3 counts) and Posssession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 10 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Charles “Chuck” Long and Robin O’Bannon. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

Chad Ross Jr., 1708 E Garner St. Morgan City, LA, age 30, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 5 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

C. Thompson, 508 College St. Napoleonville, LA, age 45, pled guilty to Simple Arson and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

St. James Parish:

Jamal Mitchell, 8241 Pleasant Hill St. Convent, LA, age 21, pled guilty to Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Melvin Zeno.

Angilo Victor, 2494 N Courseault St. Lutcher, LA, age 44, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Donnell Prescott, 3456 N Caroldale Rd. Paulina, LA, age 67, pled guilty to Residential Contractor Fraud and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.