Baton Rouge General's Prairieville hospital adds ENT services

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Baton Rouge General announced additional ear, nose, and throat services at its Ascension Parish neighborhood hospital.

Sinus and nasal specialists of Louisiana, led by Dr. Henry Barham and Dr. Christian Hall, provides ENT care from allergies, infections, and tumors to other complex problems of the nose and sinuses, the hospital announced in a news release.

The new location at BRG Ascension joins the main location on BRG’s Bluebonnet campus in Baton Rouge.

Sinus and Nasal Specialists provides in-office sinus imaging technology and offers a full-service allergy clinic.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to develop relationships within the Ascension community and surrounding parishes as they entrust us with their ENT care, especially in such a conveniently located and new facility,” Barham said in the announcement.

Barham graduated from LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport and completed a residency in otolaryngology head and neck surgery at the University of Colorado followed by a rhinology, rhinoplasty, and skull base surgery fellowship program in Sydney, Australia.

Hall graduated from LSU Health Sciences in New Orleans and completed a residency there. After practicing as a general ENT for several years, he completed a fellowship in rhinology at the Georgia Nasal and Sinus Institute in Savannah, Georgia.

Dr. John Wood, an independent ENT specialist, will also see patients at the location. A board-certified otolaryngologist, he also has extensive surgical experience. He graduated from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville and completed a residency at the University of Miami School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The services are available within BRG’s Ascension hospital located at 14105 Hwy. 73 in Prairieville.

Opened in November 2020, BRG-Ascension houses a 14-bed emergency room and 10-bed inpatient hospital, in addition to primary care, OB/GYN and urology services, physical therapy, and imaging and lab services.