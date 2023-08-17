Ascension Parish deputies participating in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office announced it will join area law enforcement agencies in participating in the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Aug. 18 through Sept. 4.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission coordinates the campaign, according to APSO.

Additional deputies will be working in the parish to target impaired drivers.

Drunk driving is a deadly epidemic that takes the lives of more than 10,000 people each year, on average, according to the NHTSA.

"You should never drive if you have had anything to drink containing alcohol," a spokesperson said in the announcement. "Remember that driving under the influence of illegal narcotics can also lead to a DWI arrest. In fact, some legal medications can impair your ability to drive. Always read warning labels and instructions on prescription and over-the-counter medications. If you are going to consume alcohol, please do it safely and responsibly."

