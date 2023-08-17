Ascension Parish Council applauds PSC approval of sewer assets sale to NWI

The Louisiana Public Service Commission unanimously approved the sale of Ascension Parish east side sewer assets to National Water Infrastructure, which voters approved in April 2021.

“Today is a monumental day as the first step to getting sewer out of our ditches and creating cleaner waterways for our kids and the generations to follow,” Ascension Parish Council Chair Chase Melancon said in the parish government announcement Aug. 16.

He also celebrated the news during the Aug. 17 Ascension Parish Council meeting held in Gonzales, leading a round of applause.

"I'm going to take a few seconds and toot the horn of every single council member, administration, everybody who was involved. Mr. Bill Dawson, sitting out there, intricate part of this. That was a huge, huge victory for us," Melancon said during the meeting.

The parish expects the project to solve decades-old environmental issues in waterways and provide infrastructure for the future of the fast-growing east side of the parish.

“We are pleased and thankful for the Louisiana Public Service Commission vote and know that this is the most cost-effective sewer solution while providing the parish with $9.26 million for critical infrastructure priorities and improvements,” Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in the announcement.

In other matters:

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate the opening of the Geismar Park and Richard Brown Community Center located at 12060 Hwy. 73, Geismar.

Parish government sent out a reminder to adhere to the burn ban issued from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal as hot and dry conditions have persisted.

