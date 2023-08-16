What's going on at Prevost? Donaldsonville hospital releases renderings

The Prevost Memorial Hospital board and administration, along with architects and engineers, have been working on planned improvements to the Donaldsonville facilities.

The board and administration shared renderings of the plans in a news release.

"Our vision is an updated and welcoming space suited to meet the needs of our patients, staff and visitors. With our number one priority being safety, we feel the changes we've planned for and envision will provide a safe and comfortable environment for all," a spokesperson said in the announcement. "We appreciate the interest taken in the hospital by the community and hope to celebrate our renovations with you all soon."

The hospital, funded partially with a half-cent sales tax on the west bank of Ascension Parish, is located at 301 Memorial Dr., Donaldsonville.

Some residents in the area have supported a community group to push for a new hospital instead of the planned renovations.

During the Ascension Parish Council meeting Aug. 3 at the courthouse in Donaldsonville, members approved an amended resolution to stipulate that the board present its current and future budgets, and to establish a committee of three to five members to work with the hospital board.

The council expected the board to present the budget at the Sept. 7 council meeting, which is scheduled at the courthouse in Donaldsonville.

