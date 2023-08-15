Heated debate continues over Ascension Parish school bus air conditioning

As the summer heat wave sizzled bringing daily temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, some have called for relief in the form of air conditioning for children and drivers using school buses.

A robust conversation has been facilitated through social media as some users have pleaded with Ascension Parish School Board members to push for changes to the school system's fleet.

A bus driver who asked to remain anonymous said there is no reason why the parish's buses should not have air conditioning.

"It’s not just about students but also about drivers who are on there for over two hours at a time and responsible for all the little lives in our hands," the driver said.

Jared Bercegeay, who represents District 6, Seat A on the board, took to Facebook to offer clarity and transparency on the issue.

"As a board, we analyze all spending and make conservative decisions on where to allocate funds. Unfortunately, we do not have unlimited funds, and by law must operate on a balanced budget," he said in the post.

The fast-growing parish adds some 300 to 500 students per year, according to the board member. He added that the district owns and leases around 300 buses with some 250 operating daily.

Bercegeay's post also pointed out that there is no dedicated fund for transportation, as it is operated through the general fund, which is the source for salaries and educational needs, among other items. Around three-quarters of the general fund pays employee salaries and benefits, he said.

The board members also clarified that turf fields at parish high schools were funded through the 15.08 mills tax dedicated to construction, which voters passed in 2020. He said those funds can only be used for constructing and remodeling buildings and facilities. It is the funding source for the new Prairieville High School, the major remodeling of East Ascension High School, and other campus projects.

According to the post, installing air conditioning was addressed during a 2021 transportation budget planning session. Each bus with air conditioning would cost $6,500 more.

Another option for dealing with the heat could involve adjusting the school schedule, he added.

"I can confidently say that every board member cares about kids and makes the best decisions to support educating students," Bercegeay said in the post.

He added that all board members' children have used buses and some have grandchildren and family members who ride the bus.

As the heat wave has continued, it prompted Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards to declare a state of emergency just days after Fire Marshal Dan Wallis and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain issued a statewide burn ban.

