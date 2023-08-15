Ribbon cutting ceremony marks opening of Johnson Memorial Homes in Donaldsonville

Ascension Parish and City of Donaldsonville officials were among the local and federal representatives who celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for new public housing units for low to moderate-income families named Johnson Memorial Homes.

JMH includes 12 units of rental housing in Donaldsonville, which offers two and three-bedroom units, Louisiana Housing Corporation public information officer Breanne Bizette said in a news release.

LHC awarded $1.5 million in 2016 floods CDBG-DR funds through its neighborhood landlord rental program, according to the announcement. LHC had been working on the project with the Donaldsonville Housing Authority since 2017.

"At Louisiana Housing Corporation, we are here to provide funding assistance for affordable, safe and energy-efficient housing across Louisiana, and we are willing to work at it no matter how long it takes," LHC Executive Director Joshua Hollins said in the release. "We will work until we see projects, like Johnson Memorial Homes, come to fruition."

“The great floods of 2016 severely affected Louisiana homeowners and businesses alike, but the devastating effect on affordable housing for our financially challenged residents was especially heartbreaking,” Pat Forbes, executive director of the Louisiana Office of Community Development, said in the announcement. “Johnson Memorial Homes is a critically needed addition to the low-income housing stock in this area and we are pleased LHC partnered with the Donaldsonville Housing Authority to build these new construction units using HUD disaster recovery funding.”

The project also included the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"LHC was the perfect partner that we needed, not just in terms of funding, but guiding us through the process to help us revitalize this portion of our community," Donaldsonville Housing Authority Executive Director Ruth Franklin said. "We wanted residents to feel proud to call this their home, and we are proud to say we have done that."

Johnson Memorial Homes was named in memory of Reginald J. Johnson Sr., who was a commissioner for 36 years and a former Donaldsonville Housing Authority resident.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.