'Meme guy' Mark Belgard withdraws from parish president race in Ascension Parish

A candidate known for his popular Facebook meme page has withdrawn from the Ascension Parish presidential race, leaving incumbent Clint Cointment facing Murphy Painter in the election set for Oct. 14.

Mark "Meme Guy" Belgard, who runs the popular satirical page Ascension Parish Department of Memes, confirmed with the USA Today Network Aug. 14 he has withdrawn from the election.

Among his sometimes not-safe-for-work content, he has posted that his campaign was just for fun and that his qualifying fee was funded by donations from fans.

In a post, Belgard said he thought it would be entertaining to place his name on the voting screen and maybe receive two percent of the parish vote.

"It was going to make a funny story and generate a little buzz for my page," he said in the post.

Belgard went on to say he has been humbled by the support has received.

"I love this parish, and this (withdrawing) is what's best for it. My page is a joke - democracy is not," he said.

In bowing out of the race, Belgard has endorsed Cointment, who qualified as a Republican. Painter was listed as an Independent.

Painter previously worked as a top official in the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and was the head of the state's alcohol and tobacco control office. He ran for parish president in the 2019 election and vied to be the parish registrar of voters in 2021.

Cointment has led the government of one of the fastest growing parishes in Louisiana since his election in 2019. He lost a close race in 2015 to former Gonzales City Council member Kenny Matassa.

