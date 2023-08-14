Ascension Parish Library receives 2023 Louisiana Culture Care Fund grant

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish Library is one of 45 organizations to receive a 2023 Louisiana Culture Care Fund Grant from the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities.

APL will use the grant to assist with additional temporary facility rental costs caused by the delayed renovation of the Donaldsonville library because of the impact of the pandemic.

Grants are awarded to non-profit organizations, public libraries, and state and federally recognized Tribes with a strong focus on humanities. The grant is meant to cover general operating expenses — awards range between $5,000 and $15,000.

Launched in 2020, the Louisiana Culture Care Fund was created to protect the state’s critical cultural institutions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The fund continues to provide vital funding to Louisiana’s cultural non-profits.