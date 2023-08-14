Ascension Parish employee accused of urinating in Donaldsonville water supply pleads not guilty: Reports

An Ascension Parish government employee accused of urinating in the Donaldsonville water plant's water supply March 22 reportedly has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him in a court appearance.

Television stations WBRZ and WAFB reported 57-year-old Michael Mastin of Baton Rouge appeared in court Aug. 14 in the 23rd Judicial District, which includes Ascension, Assumption, and St. James parishes.

Mastin was charged with two counts of contaminating water supplies and two counts of criminal damage to critical infrastructure.

A news release in March from Ascension Parish government included video surveillance of the alleged act at the parish-owned water facility.

According to the release earlier this year, Mastin was terminated as a parish employee and was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in the announcement at the time that all water samples were in good standing and met all safe drinking requirements. He said in the release the public was not in danger at any time.

Mastin reportedly is expected in court again Sept. 11.

Formerly known as Peoples Water Service, parish government purchased the private company in 2016. Following the purchase, the public water operation became known as Parish Utilities of Ascension. It serves the City of Donaldsonville and some unincorporated areas along the parish's west side of the Mississippi River.

