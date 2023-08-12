Three inmates captured after escaping Ascension Parish Jail

Three inmates were captured after escaping the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville shortly after 8:30 p.m. Aug. 11.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released photos of the three inmates in a social media post, stating a perimeter had been set up around the jail. Citizens were warned not to approach the trio, but to call deputies if they were seen.

Authorities told Baton Rouge television station WBRZ they believe the inmates climbed a fence surrounding an outdoor recreation area around the facility located along Lemannville Cutoff Road near the St. James Parish line and the Sunshine Bridge.

According to the post, the inmates were:

Blake Menefee, 21, of Gonzales, who had been charged with Illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and illegal carry of weapons.

Zachary Freman, 30, of St. Amant, who had been charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

Logan Delana, 27, of Saicier, Mississippi, who had been charged with illegal possession of stolen firearms, illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000, aggravated flight from an officer, possession with intent to distribute, schedule one CDS, and illegal carry of weapons possession of firearm by convicted felon.

In January, Gonzales Police and APSO deputies reportedly worked together to detain eight subjects, including Menefee and Delana, in connection with crimes that occurred in the Vicksburg and Gulfport areas of Mississippi.

At the time, a police spokesperson released a statement to Baton Rouge area media outlets reporting that officers were contacted by Gulfport Police just after 5 p.m. Jan. 26 informing them of an active manhunt they were executing regarding a home invasion and shooting of a law enforcement officer in Vicksburg as well as home burglaries around Gulfport.

Gulfport Police reportedly secured warrants for two suspects believed to be located at a residence on West Caroline Street in Gonzales. The street is located near North Burnside Avenue and Airline Highway.

According to a statement at the time, officers in plain clothes surveilled the residence and suspects were seen getting into vehicles parked at the residence.

A vehicle pursuit reportedly ensued after traffic stops were attempted, and Gonzales officers and parish deputies arrested the fleeing suspects at the intersection of Hwy. 44 and Hwy. 42, according to the statement.

