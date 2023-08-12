Gonzales is home to the first Girl Scout DreamLab in Louisiana, second in the nation

The first Girl Scout DreamLab in Louisiana and the second in the United States will open to the public Sept. 5 in Gonzales.

Girl Scouts Louisiana East announced in a news release the official opening of the center, which covers more than 5,000 square feet within Redfish Commons near Cabela’s.

The goal of the DreamLab is to provide a centralized meeting location where girls can hone their content creation skills in a podcast studio, practice camping skills in an indoor campground, and get hands-on experience with STEM, among other activities.

“We are thrilled to have this space for our current and future Girl Scouts,” Girl Scouts Louisiana East Chief Executive Officer Dr. Rebecca Pennington said in the announcement. “I just know that this will help our girls unlock their potential - whether it be in content creation, in STEM, or something else.”

GSLE held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the DreamLab in Gonzales Aug. 5, in which Girl Scouts, volunteers, GSLE board members, and community members participated.

According to GSLE, the DreamLabs are designed to:

Bridge the gaps of accessibility by providing a multi-use programmatic experience center, open to community and troop use;

Increase membership and community engagement, providing inspiring spaces for Girl Scouts seeking in-person connection;

Deliver an elevated brand experience across the Girl Scout movement and improve access to staff for volunteers, troops, and girls; and

Be intentionally curated as modern, engaging, and appealing.

GSLE’s temporary council shop in Gonzales will have its final day of operation Aug. 24, and will remain closed through Labor Day. The DreamLab will open for business Sept. 5 and maintain hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Reservations for DreamLab space can be requested by current registered Girl Scouts and volunteers via Double Knot. Reservation information can be found on the GSLE website.

The first DreamLab in the country opened in March in Denver.

For more information, visit Girl Scouts Louisiana East at www.gsle.org.

