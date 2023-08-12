Eight Ascension Parish high school students receive scholarships from BASF

BASF announced in a news release it has awarded scholarships totaling $8,000 to eight Ascension Parish high school seniors who plan to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and math.

Each student received a $1,000 scholarship to apply toward their college tuition.

“BASF is dedicated to investing in the development of the next generation of talent. The future of our industry and Louisiana begins with promising students like these scholarship recipients,” Jerry Lebold, senior vice president and general manager of BASF’s Geismar site, said in the announcement. “Through this program, we’re able to recognize some of the state’s brightest students as they transition into higher learning and their careers. We congratulate these outstanding young people on their commitment and pursuit of knowledge.”

The winners included:

Ja’Nae Southall – Donaldsonville High School, Panola College (microbiology)

Jaylon Butler – Donaldsonville High School, Nicholls State University (biology)

Kirsten Johnson – Dutchtown High School, Louisiana State University (chemical engineering)

Seth Amedee – Dutchtown High School, Louisiana State University (mechanical engineering)

Owen Stutzman – East Ascension High School, Northwestern Louisiana State University (accounting)

Sarah Villar – East Ascension High School, Louisiana State University (forensic chemistry)

Selena Dang – St. Amant High School, Louisiana State University (Engineering or Chemistry)

Taylor Kerr Wall – St. Amant High School, Louisiana State University (Data Science)

Students were recognized in June at a scholarship luncheon.