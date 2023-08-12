Ascension Parish fire departments receive rebate funds

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment visited all nine fire departments in the parish to distribute portions of a fire insurance premium rebate from the Louisiana two percent fire insurance fund.

According to a parish government news release, the annual total of $826,894 represented funds collected from fees assessed on fire insurance premiums and are based on a formula set by the state legislature.

The total amount the parish received was calculated per capita, and category value determined from the total parish population, in addition to the number of persons serviced by each fire service unit.

“These significant rebate amounts indicate the great job our firefighters are doing for the residents of Ascension Parish," Cointment said in the announcement. “It was my pleasure and honor to meet with area fire chiefs as we handed out the checks.”

“It’s a very important part of our annual income," St. Amant and 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc said. "There is no way our departments could financially survive without this annual income."

Ascension Parish Fire District 3, which is the Prairieville area, received the largest payment of $235,988, followed by the Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department receiving $118,310. Other Ascension Parish Fire Departments receiving insurance rebate payments included: Donaldsonville Fire District 2 with $19,803, Geismar Volunteer Fire Department with $64,033, Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department with $41,023, Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department with $37,683, Gonzales Firefighters Association with $45,068, Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department with $80,643, St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department with $89,344, Gonzales Fire Department with $49,114.12, and Donaldsonville Fire Department with $45,880.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief