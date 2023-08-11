CALENDAR: Upcoming Ascension Parish events

LSU coach slated for business expo

The 2023 Ascension Chamber of Commerce Business Expo and Summit will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's REV Center in Gonzales.

The keynote speaker will be LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson, who led the Tigers to the national championship this season.

The event will kick off with a luncheon highlighting the Ascension Public Schools Partners in Education program.

For more event details and to register to attend, visit AscensionChamber.com or contact the Ascension Chamber Office at (225) 647-7487.

Career, college expo scheduled

The Ascension Parish Public Schools career and college expo will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's REV Center, 9039 S. St. Landry Road, Gonzales.

All eighth- through 12th-grade students and their parents are invited.

It will include career professionals from 11 career pathways and recruiters from local and out-of-state colleges, universities, and technical schools.

Hazardous materials collection date set

The next Ascension Parish government household hazardous materials collection date has been set for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

Further details will be available closer to the day.

Do you have an item you would like to have listed on the Ascension Parish events calendar? Email our staff with information on your event.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.