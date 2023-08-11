Love's Travel Stop at Interstate 10 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales continues to develop

Plans for a Love's Travel Center, Hardee's restaurant, and other services along Interstate 10 at Hwy. 44 in Gonzales continue to develop.

As announced nearly two years ago, the site of the development will be located off exit 179 of Interstate 10.

According to documentation provided by the City of Gonzales, it will have both gas and diesel fueling stations, a Hardee's, Speedco truck care, and a certified CAT scale.

Love's plans to install a 130-foot sign at the southwest corner of the interstate and the highway in order to give truckers and motorists adequate time to safely exit if they chose to patronize the businesses.

According to the documents, the sign program Love's uses has been effective for its more than 600 locations in 42 states throughout the country.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, Love's has more than 40,000 employees, according to its website.

In other matters:

The PACE Center has an estimated completion date of Dec. 15.

Ongoing road projects include the 2022 road rehab project, St. Francis extension/southern connector, Our Lady of the Lake hospital connector road, Hwy. 30 at Interstate 10 roundabouts, Darla Street sidewalks, and Orice Roth.

