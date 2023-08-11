Gonzales teen indicted for first-degree murder; transferred to Ascension Parish Jail

An Ascension Parish grand jury indicted a 16-year-old suspect on one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Gracie Limas.

According to an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office news release, Jaquin Stephens was indicted Aug. 10 and transferred from the parish's contracted juvenile center in St. Bernard Parish into the Ascension Parish Jail near Donaldsonville. Ascension Parish does not have a detention center for juveniles.

Stephens was originally charged with second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile, according to the release.

Deputies reported finding Limas, who was a rising junior this school year at East Ascension High School, deceased insider her Gonzales area residence Aug. 4.

Law enforcement officials have said Limas and Stephens were in a relationship.

After detectives identified Stephens as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant, he reportedly was located at a residence in Livingston Parish and taken into custody without incident.

During the investigation, detectives learned three suspects allegedly assisted Stephens. Leland Hickman Jr., 18, of St. Amant, a 15-year-old male from St. Amant, and a 17-year-old male from Denham Springs were arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, according to the release. Upgraded charges may be pending.

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.