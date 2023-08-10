Three Ascension Parish Council members unopposed, parish president draws challenge

Three members of the Ascension Parish Council were unopposed, while Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment drew two challengers as the qualifying period for the Oct. 14 election closed in the afternoon Aug. 10.

Council incumbents Joel Robert (District 2), Travis Turner (District 3), and Chase Melancon (District 6) did not receive a challenge, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State's website.

Listed as a Republican, Cointment will face Murphy Painter, whose party was listed as Independent, and Mark Belgard, who was listed as No Party.

Belgard, known locally as "Meme Guy," has gained Facebook fame for his popular satirical page, Ascension Parish Department of Memes. Among his sometimes not-safe-for-work content, he has posted "Please don't actually vote for me," as his candidacy is just for laughs.

Painter, who previously worked as a top official in the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and was the head of the state's alcohol and tobacco control office, ran for parish president in the 2019 election. He also vied to be the parish Registrar of Voters in 2021.

In a Facebook post after qualifying, Painter said all of his choices in public life have been to provide the best possible service to taxpayers. He also said the parish cannot allow unbridled growth at the expense of people who have lived in the parish all their lives and made it a great place to live and work.

In seeking four more years as president, Cointment said on his campaign Facebook page that he and his team are dedicated to serving the public, and accomplishing major goals in drainage, transportation, and recreation. He also plans to expand the open finance program, early childhood education initiatives, and continuing to work with industry partners.

In District 1, former council member Oliver Joseph has challenged incumbent Alvin Thomas. The district was entirely on the west side of the Mississippi River in the Donaldsonville area, but now includes a small portion of the east bank as the district maps had to be adjusted due to population changes.

Brett Arceneaux and Nicholas Miller are seeking the District 4 seat, as Corey Orgeron did not run for re-election.

In District 5, Todd Varnado qualified to take on incumbent Dempsey Lambert.

Brian Belzer and Brian Hillensbeck entered the District 7 race after Aaron Lawler decided not to run for re-election.

In District 8, Ayanna Cushenberry and Blaine Petite qualified. Teri Casso also did not seek re-election.

Pam Alonso and Jared "Burger" Beiriger are running in District 9, which has been represented by Dal Waguespack.

In District 10, four candidates signed up to replace John Cagnolatti: Dennis Cullen, Jasper "Jap" Dorsey, Erik Jones, and Chris Schwing.

Cory Fontenot challenged incumbent Michael Mason in District 11.

In other parish races, C.J. Matthews qualified to challenge Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Ascension Parish Clerk of Court Bridget Hanna, Assessor Mert Smiley, and Coroner Christopher Trevino were unopposed.

In the state senate District 2 race, Chris Delpit challenged incumbent Ed Price.

Eddie Lambert in state senate District 18, Ken Brass in state representative District 58, and Tony Bacala in state representative District 59 were unopposed.

In state representative District 81, Jason Amato and Jeff Wiley qualified.

Willie Robinson and Don Schexnaydre qualified to challenge incumbent Kathy Edmonston for state representative District 88.

Allen Davis, Vicky Jones, and Keyojuan Gant Turner qualified for district judge of the 23rd Judicial District Court, Division E.

Further up the ballot, Stephen Waguespack, who was born and raised in Gonzales, was among the 16 candidates qualifying for governor.

In the race for secretary of state, Ascension Parish's Clay Schexnayder and Brandon Trosclair were among the candidates.

