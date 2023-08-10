Capital Area United Way, BASF partner for $90,000 donation to Donaldsonville community center

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Through the Ascension Parish Vision Council, BASF has partnered with Capital Area United Way to donate $92,545 to The Commons, which will serve the Donaldsonville community by providing a hub for community outreach, after-school activities, and a study hall for adults and youth in the community.

According to a news release, the Commons is a project of the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and is located at the Hickley M. Waguespack Center and Park in Donaldsonville.

A group of business professionals from the Leadership Ascension Class of 2022 known as the Sunshine Express selected The Commons as their community project. Through the project, the Sunshine Express is working to restore a building at the site, which will eventually also house the APSO Early Childhood Development Center, temporarily located in downtown Donaldsonville.

Through generous grants, local business donations, and more than1,000 hours of community volunteering, the Sunshine Express will build places for underserved children to play and learn in the first youth center of its kind in Ascension Parish.

The members of the Sunshine Express are Bruce Bentley of BASF, Julie Ruffner of Ochsner Health, Matt Stevens of b1 Bank, Kirstie Schexnaydre of Domain Architecture, JK Lockhart of Performance Food Group, Courtney Rowe of Neighbors Federal Credit Union, Bri Landry of Creative Expressions Artistry, and Veronica Claiborne of DEMCO.

“Capital Area United Way continues to support Ascension Parish and help create parish-specific solutions that are responsive to local community needs, said George Bell, who serves as president and CEO of Capital Area United Way. “The Commons, is a result of among the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, Capital Area United Way, and BASF’s willingness to recognize the local need for a hub to provide support and activities for families.”

Capital Area United Way continues to strive to support the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed families (ALICE) population consisting of working residents struggling to make ends meet, having little or no savings, and one emergency away from falling into poverty. ALICE encompasses those households struggling to afford basic household expenses and emergency situations, despite various forms of income. Forty-nine percent of CAUW’s service area is defined as ALICE and/or living in poverty.

“At BASF, supporting our community is part of who we are,” said Bruce Bentley, BASF employee and member of the Sunshine Express. “This project demonstrates what can be done when a group of passionate people join together, working toward a common purpose, and the children and families of our community will greatly benefit from it.”

United Way launched the Ascension Parish Vision Council in 2016 as a committee serving in an advisory capacity to provide guidance for United Way’s impact work in Ascension Parish. The council is comprised of community members, corporate partners, government entities and non-profits seeking to improve the health, education, income stability, and basic needs of Ascension Parish residents.

Through research and community outreach, the priorities set forth by the APVC include increasing literacy for 0-5-year-old children, increasing access to mental health, physical health and dental health and increasing opportunities for youth around career development.