Ascension Parish Schools announces new leadership appointments

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Public Schools announced the appointment of five new school administrators: Donaldsonville Primary Principal Rebecca "Becky" Templet, Donaldsonville Primary Assistant Principal Kelly Robert, Dutchtown High Assistant Principal Jennifer Bordelon, Dutchtown High Assistant Principal Tara Trabeau, and St. Amant High Assistant Principal Tara Jones.

"We have gone through a rigorous process of selecting leaders to ensure that we have the best administrators in front of our students," Superintendent Edith Walker said in a news release. "Thank all of you for your courage to move forward in administration. This collection of leaders makes me so proud about the future of Ascension Parish."

DONALDSONVILLE PRIMARY PRINCIPAL

Rebecca "Becky" Templet is the new Principal of Donaldsonville Primary School.

Born and raised in Ascension Parish, she graduated from St. Amant High School and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Templet has over 20 years of experience in education in Ascension Parish. She has served as an English teacher, an instructional coach, an administrative intern, and, most recently served as the Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville Primary. She is married to her high school sweetheart, Ronnie Templet, and they have two beautiful children: Katelynn and Brady.

"I am blessed to be here and serve alongside this amazing faculty and staff. I would not be here without their support, and the ability to serve them is something I am fortunate to do," said Templet. "I love that I get to call this my job."

DONALDSONVILLE PRIMARY ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Kelly Robert is the new Assistant Principal of Donaldsonville Primary. Originally from Terrebonne Parish, she earned a bachelor’s degree from Nicholls State University and a master’s degree from Southeastern Louisiana University.

A 21-year Ascension Parish education veteran, Robert served as a first- and second-grade elementary teacher, an instructional coach, and a master teacher at Gonzales Primary. She has been married to her husband, Mike, for 25 years. They have three children: Shelby, Carter, and Jaxon.

"Thank you for the confidence in me to be able to serve the children of Donaldsonville Primary. It is such an amazing group of kids," said Robert. "We have so many wonderful things going on in Donaldsonville, and I am so excited to lead along with Becky and our great faculty to help grow these children to be exactly who they want to be."

DUTCHTOWN HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Jennifer Bordelon is a new Assistant Principal at Dutchtown High School.

A lifelong resident of Ascension Parish, she graduated from East Ascension High School and has been an educator in Ascension Parish for 25 years. Bordelon taught English at St. Amant High and Dutchtown High, and she served as an instructional coach, a mentor teacher, an ISSP presider, and an administrative intern.

Bordelon earned a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Louisiana State University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern University. She and her husband, Gene Bordelon, have four children: Layton, Jaxton, and Easton Lofton, and Gabrielle Bordelon.

"It's always about the kids of this district. Always," said Bordelon. "Thank you for the opportunity to serve these kids and give back to the community that has given so much to me. I want to thank the administrative team of Dutchtown High School. They are phenomenal, and I appreciate learning from and growing with these amazing people."

DUTCHTOWN HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Tara Trabeau is a new Assistant Principal at Dutchtown High School. Born and raised in Ascension Parish, she is a 24-year veteran educator who has taught at G.W. Carver Primary, Lake Elementary, and Prairieville Middle schools. Most recently, she served as an instructional coach and an administrative intern.

Trabeau earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Southeastern Louisiana University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Southern University. She has been married to Cody Trabeau for 24 years, and she has three children: Brody, Braxon, and Braidy.

"Thank you for giving me this opportunity to continue my work in Ascension Parish. I am a product of Ascension, and I can't wait to continue to serve the many wonderful children here," said Trabeau.

ST. AMANT HIGH ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL

Tara Jones is a new Assistant Principal at St. Amant High School.

A native of Houma, Louisiana, she earned a bachelor's degree in English education and a master's degree in gifted education from Louisiana State University.

Jones has worked in education for 18 years and has served as a classroom teacher, gifted program facilitator, and TAP master teacher. She is married to Brian Jones and has one son, Declan, who attends Lake Elementary School.

"I can't even begin to tell you how grateful I am to be at St. Amant High School. When I started there 15 years ago, they accepted me as one of their own," said Jones. "I can't think of anything better than to be a Gator!"