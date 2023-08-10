Ascension Chamber of Commerce invites professionals to Business Expo and Summit Aug. 24

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce invited all business professionals and community leaders with interests in Ascension Parish to join the Business Expo & Summit presented by the Cardiovascular Institute of the South from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center's REV Center in Gonzales.

The event will kick off with a luncheon highlighting the Ascension Public Schools Partners in Education program and will feature a keynote address from LSU baseball coach and national coach of the year Jay Johnson, who led the Tigers to the 2023 national championship.

Additionally, the summit will feature a Business Expo Showcase, Taste of Ascension Happy Hour, Passport to Prizes, resources for local businesses, a small business owner meet up and networking opportunities.

During the showcase, 100 local companies and organizations will have vendor booths setup to showcase their business and services to attendees.

At the Taste of Ascension Happy Hour, sponsored by Express Employment Professionals, attendees will enjoy a networking opportunity featuring food from favorite Ascension restaurants and flavors.

The Prize Passport sponsored by Williamson Eye Center encourages attendees to visit with each of the vendors to receive stamps and earn prizes at the event.

Throughout the event, there will be networking opportunities and resources for local businesses in attendance.

The small business owner meet up will provide an opportunity to build community within the small business owners of Ascension Parish.

Attendees are encouraged to register by Aug. 18. Attendees do not have to be members of the chamber to attend.

For more event details and to register to attend, visit AscensionChamber.com or contact the Ascension Chamber Office at (225) 647-7487.

The chamber would like to thank the following sponsors in addition to those listed above: Adam McCarty State Farm, Ascension Public Schools Partners in Education, Baton Rouge General – Ascension, Bayou Rose Photography, Black Tie Auctions, Cadence Insurance, Cypress Roofing, EFCU Financial, Hancock Whitney, Jorco Runningboards of Ascension, Lamar Advertising, LMR Digital, Louisiana Federal Credit Union, ProSource Wholesale, Top Team Roofing & Construction and The Advocate.