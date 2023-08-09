Two suspects arrested in Prairieville gun store burglary: APSO

Ascension Parish deputies arrested two suspects in connection with a July 31 burglary at Hebert Guns in Prairieville.

According to an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office news release, 22-year-old Darrel Morris and 18-year-old Quendell Jones were arrested outside of the parish.

Morris was located Aug. 8 at a housing complex along Highland Road in Baton Rouge and was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail, deputies said.

Morris was expected to be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail and charged with simple burglary, 20 counts of theft of a firearm, 20 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony damage to property and criminal street gangs and activities and patterns of criminal street gang activities.

Jones was located Aug. 7 at an apartment along Ormond Boulevard in Destrehan and was booked into the St. Charles Parish Jail, according to deputies.

Jones was expected to be transported to the Ascension Parish Jail where he was to be charged with simple burglary, 20 counts of theft of a firearm and felony damage to property.

In the release, APSO's Property Crimes Unit offered thanks to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the U.S. Marshal’s Office, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, ATF, and the Baton Rouge Police Department for their assistance during the ongoing investigation.

APSO previously reported details of the burglary where suspects were seen on surveillance video appearing to crash a stolen Ford truck into the building and fleeing with guns.

According to a previous APSO Facebook post, which displays the video, the burglary happened about 4:21 a.m. July 31.

Deputies reportedly found extensive damage to the exterior and interior of the building.

Detectives said five male suspects forced entry using a stolen truck.

The suspects then stole several handguns and long guns before fleeing, according to the prior release.

