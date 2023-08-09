Ten boaters arrested for DWI on area waterways: LDWF

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents reported the arrests of 10 suspects for allegedly operating or driving a vessel while impaired on area waterways.

According to an LDWF news release, agents heavily patrolled Blind River and the Amite River Diversion Canal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6 as there was an outdoor event only accessible by boat in the area.

Agents reported the following DWI arrests from Aug. 5: Mary Louis, 29, of Prairieville; Gerald Palmer, 57, of Gonzales; Ryan St. Angelo, 29, of Gonzales; Christopher Pickering, 42, of Baton Rouge; Lance Cook, 25, of Prairieville; Rodrygo Messias, 42, of Walker; and Todd Wallace, 59, of Maurepas.

DWI arrests reported from Aug. 6 included: Brandon Hoover, 43, of Maurepas; Steven McDaniel, 38, of Prairieville; and Anthony McNease, 22, of Baton Rouge.

A DWI on the water carries the same penalties and fines as on the road and includes jail time, fines and loss of driving and boat operating privileges, according to the release.

Anyone cited for a DWI on the water or on the road will lose their driver's license and boating privileges for the specified time ordered by the judge in the case, agents reported.

Additionally, each offense of operating a vehicle or vessel while intoxicated counts toward the total number of DWI crimes whether they happened on the water or road, according to the release.

