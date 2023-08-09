Purple Heart ceremony to be held indoors in Council on Aging building

Staff Report

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish government announced a special ceremony to honor Purple Heart recipients and to recognize the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park being designated as a park on the Purple Heart Trail.

The event will be Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. inside the air-conditioned Ascension Council on Aging building, 520 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales, LA 70737.

The event was originally scheduled to be held outside at Ascension Veterans Memorial Park, however expected high temperatures convinced organizers to move the event inside.

The Purple Heart is a prestigious military decoration awarded to those wounded or killed while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

"We are honored to host this significant event at the Ascension Veterans Memorial Park," said Parish President Clint Cointment. "It is a privilege to recognize the bravery and selflessness of our Purple Heart recipients, who have demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to our country. This ceremony is a small token of our immense gratitude for their service and sacrifice."

Citizens are invited to attend and show their support and gratitude for the sacrifices made by our servicemen and women.