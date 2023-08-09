Gonzales Police investigation results in closure of four massage businesses, six arrests

The Gonzales Police Department announced six arrests and the closure of four massage businesses located within the city limits following a five-week investigation into prostitution allegations.

The investigation began at the beginning of July when police learned of alleged sexual misconduct and prostitution at different massage businesses within the City of Gonzales, according to a news release from GPD public information officer Ami Clouatre.

Investigators reportedly found elicit activities at four establishments, which led them to obtaining and executing search warrants.

The businesses searched included:

Happy Spa at 2819 S. Cabelas Parkway, Gonzales.

Magical Massage and Spa at 602 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales.

Oriental Relax Massage at 2325 S. Burnside Ave., Gonzales.

Rose Massage at 2705 W. Hwy. 30, Gonzales.

The arrests included:

Ningye Huang, 62, at Happy Spa July 26; charged with one count of prostitution by massage and one count of practicing massage therapy without a state license.

Yu Tan, 54, at Happy Spa July 26; charged with one count of practicing massage therapy without a state license.

Yaping Zhao, 67, at Magical Spa July 26; charged with one count of prostitution by massage and one count of practicing massage therapy without a state license.

Zou Weilan, 58, at Magical Spa July 26; charged with one count of practicing massage therapy without a state license.

Wumei Qiu, 52, at Happy Spa Aug. 6; charged with one count of prostitution by massage and one count of practicing massage therapy without a state license.

Shuying Gao, 55, at Oriental Relax Massage Aug. 8; charged with one count of prostitution by massage, one count of resisting an arrest, and one count of practicing massage therapy without a state license.

In the news release, Gonzales Police acknowledged the assistance of the Gonzales Fire Department, Louisiana State Fire Marshals Office, the Louisiana State Board of Massage Therapy, I.C.E., the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office correctional facility.

