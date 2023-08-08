Want to play pickle ball? Ascension Parish has lots of opportunities

Just in time for National Pickle Ball Day, Ascension Parish Recreation announced the many opportunities residents have to enjoy the sport that has been surging in popularity.

Ascension Parish Recreation utilizes 13 outdoor pickleball courts and 27 indoor pickleball courts, according to a social media post.

Outdoor

• Youth Legacy Duplessis Park – four courts

• Darrow Park – three courts

• Jackie Robinson Park – three courts

• Modeste Park – three courts

Indoor

• Ascension Gym at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center – eight courts

• Trademart at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center – four courts

• REV Center at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center – 15 courts

The outdoor courts are open during park operating hours, but participants must bring their own nets.

The Ascension gym courts are available for open play during the following times, and nets and balls are provided:

• Monday 8 a.m. - noon

• Tuesday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

• Wednesday 8 a.m. - noon

• Thursday 8 a.m. - noon (if no other activities are scheduled)

Through a partnership with the City of Donaldsonville, Ascension Parish Recreation offers indoor pickleball on two courts inside the Lemann Memorial Center in Donaldsonville. Open play on these courts is available.

• Monday 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

• Thursday from 9 a.m. - noon

Gonzales Weekly Citizen and Donaldsonville Chief, part of the USA Today Network of Louisiana, cover Ascension Parish and the greater Baton Rouge area. Follow at facebook.com/WeeklyCitizen and facebook.com/DonaldsonvilleChief.